RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is inviting families and students to participate in the first annual RPS Summer Fest events.

As the school district prepares for reopening this fall, they will be hosting events for families to learn about their plans, enroll in school, meet staff and more.

The summer fest events will be held on Saturday, July 24, at MLK Middle School and Saturday, July 31, at the Broad Rock Sports Complex. Both are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.