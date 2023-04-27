RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond school leaders are sounding the alarm on gun safety after two Richmond students were shot in front of George Wythe High School on Thursday.

Students went into a lock and teach shortly after noon on Thursday, April 27, when Richmond Police say they received reports of shots fired near the school.

When officers arrived, they found one student in the woods on campus with a serious gunshot wound. Police later learned another student was shot and that they took themselves to a nearby hospital.

There is no motive or suspect information at this time since the investigation is in the early stages, but police think there might have been more than one shooter.

Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards says the department is actively working to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We’re talking with witnesses, we’re interviewing subjects, we are reviewing camera footage,” Edwards said.

Following the day’s incident, school leaders say something needs to be done to put the guns down.

“The amount of gun violence in the city has just got to stop,” Jason Kamras, Richmond Schools Superintendent, said. “There are too many guns in the city, and they’re being used too often.”

School board member Jonathon Young wants to see leaders make an action plan to prevent another tragic shooting.

“I really, really pray that policymakers — i.e., persons like yours truly — in a position of influence elected to office understand that we have to get serious about prioritizing our students and teachers welfare,” Young said. “To date, that hasn’t happened. I’ve heard a lot of lip service about it,”

While it has been confirmed that the two victims were George Wythe students, police do not know if they attended school prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the day’s shooting is encouraged to give Richmond Police a call at 804-646-0607.