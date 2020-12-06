Richmond schools looking for volunteers to help distribute winter meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools needs help to get winter break meals out to families. To help students through their upcoming winter break, they will be giving out five day meal packs. Breakfast and lunch will be included in the packs.

The school division is looking for volunteers to help get the meals packed and delivered. Volunteers are needed at multiple schools from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17.

RPS says strict COVID-19 restrictions will be in place for all volunteers.

You can sign up to help on the HandsOn Greater Richmond website.

Parents needed to pre-order the meal packs by Nov. 30 to receive one this month.

