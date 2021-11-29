Richmond public schools releases survey with 2022-23 calendar options

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: A calendar in a classroom shows the date that the last class was in session at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 on June 09, 2020 in New York City. In April, it was announced that NYC public schools would be closed at least through the end of the school year amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Families with students at Richmond Public Schools should receive the link to a survey about the 2022-23 academic year calendar by Tuesday. There will be four different school year layouts to choose from.

Two of the options offer additional school days and one option offers intersession days.

At the City of Richmond Education Compact Quarterly Meeting on Monday evening, members of the school board and city council discussed a number of topics including student learning loss and potential calendar challenges.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said that fall Virginia Growth Assessments show that 35% of Richmond students are proficient in reading and 10% are proficient in math. These are tests designed by the Virginia Department of Education to gauge student growth in reading and math throughout the school year.

He said that part of addressing the recorded losses in learning is implementing additional instruction time to help kids academically, and with their social and emotional skills.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also voiced his support for extended instruction and a focus on classroom time at the Monday meeting.

The mayor and superintendent’s comments were met with support from school board member Jonathan Young who said he wants a year round calendar and for kids to have more contact time with teachers in the classroom.

City Council President Cynthia Newbille said that she also looks forward to discussing a year-round calendar.

The first choice, Option A, presented by the school district has students starting on Aug. 15 and finishing on June 23. There would be 190 total instruction days, which is 10 more than in a typical school year. Option B is similar except the start date is Aug. 22 and end date is June 30.

Option C incorporates 14 intersession days and has the standard 180 student days. School would start on Aug. 15 and end on June 29. There would be one week of intersession courses after each quarter. These intersession classes would be for the 5,000 K-8 students who need the most support and high school students who need the most support in core content courses.

The final choice, Option D, has 179 student days. Kids would start on Aug. 29 and end on June 23. As with the other plans, the winter break and spring break would align with other districts.

All four options keep the same holidays that students and teachers had for the 2021-22 school year. Students would still have a winter and spring break that aligned with other school districts.

The full calendar proposals are available on the RPS website.

The surveys about the school year calendar will only be made available to RPS families using a link shared over email.

There will be four virtual calendar conversations held by the school district: