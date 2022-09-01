RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the third day of the new school year, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras showed appreciation for the people that get students to and from school every day.

A few days after Kamras and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gave students an in-person welcome for the first day of school, Kamras served drivers and transportation staff breakfast on Wednesday, Aug. 31 before they began their routes.

Richmond Public Schools was struggling with 144 teacher vacancies as recently as two weeks ago. But Kamras says that Richmond Public Schools is fully staffed on bus drivers for the year.

“We are thrilled to share we have zero bus driver vacancies… and that means no more double backs, no more triple backs,” Kamras said. “Getting our kids to school on time is so important and we are so thrilled we are able to do that this year.”

Kamras added that he is very thankful for the school transportation staff and all their hard work over the last two years.