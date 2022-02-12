Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras: Here’s how you can help Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The community surrounding William Fox Elementary School is devastated in the wake of Friday night’s fire destruction.

Richmond Public Schools held a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday with Superintendent Jason Kamras, Mayor Levar Stoney, William Fox Elementary School Principal Daniela Jacobs, and Richmond City Fire Chief Melvin Carter where they discussed details on the incident and “next steps for the Fox community.”

During the briefing, the superintendent encouraged community members to give their support to the RPS Foundation’s special fund for Fox Elementary. When doing so, make sure to select “Fox Elementary Fire Response” in the drop-down menu.

According to City Council member Stephanie Lynch, 100% of the funds donated will go directly to teachers and students at Fox.

Lynch said that once RPS has a sense of other needs — including volunteer opportunities — they will share them with the public.