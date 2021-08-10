Richmond Schools Superintendent Kamras wants all employees vaccinated by Oct. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Karmas wants all employees to be vaccinated by October 1.

The new deadline comes days after Kamras said he would be recommending a vaccination mandate for employees during the August 16 School Board meeting. In order for a mandate to be put in place, the school board must put it to a vote and approve it.

Kamras said this is to help combat the delta variant. He is encouraging all RPS employees who are not vaccinated to visit Vaccinate Virginia and schedule their first shot.

At this time it is unclear if faculty and staff who choose not to get their shot will undergo mandatory testing.

