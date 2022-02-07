Richmond Schools Superintendent to propose pay raises, bonuses for employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras will hear the public’s opinion on his budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

In the budget proposal, the Superintendent is proposing a 5 percent pay increase for employees, the biggest pay jump in more than five years. However, this proposal has been met with challenges as RPS is entering the budget in a $7 million deficit, largely due to reduced state funding.

To fund the plan, Kamras has proposed cutting 16 positions from the Central Office, as well as asking the City for an additional $22 million.

If approved, the pay boost would raise the average pay for city teachers to $64,000 per year.

The Superintendent is also expected to propose bonuses for full-time and part-time employees. If approved, full-time employees would receive $3,000 and part-time employees working at least 20 hours each week would get $1,500.

According to Kamras, the Virginia Department of Education will have to approve the bonuses but he is “cautiously optimistic” that it will work out. The funding would come from federal stimulus money.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at MLK Middle School at 6 p.m. You can watch it here.