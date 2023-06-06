According to 8News sources, two people were killed, at least 13 were injured and one person was taken into custody.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Public Schools will cancel classes Wednesday after a shooting near Richmond’s Altria Theater on Tuesday, according to school board member Jonathan Young.

The shooting also canceled Tuesday’s scheduled graduation for Thomas Jefferson High School. It’s unclear when the graduation will be rescheduled.

Richmond police tweeted that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Laurel Street and Franklin Street. According to police, multiple injuries were reported and there is “no immediate threat to the public.”

According to 8News sources, two people were killed and at least 13 were injured. One person was taken into custody, 8News has learned.

The shooting could impact those attending Douglas Freeman High School’s graduation, which is taking place at the Siegel Center, according to Henrico County Public Schools.