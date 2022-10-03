RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City School Board is expected to formally reject Governor Youngkin’s proposed transgender policies at a meeting Monday night.

According to school documents, board member Liz Doerr will present a resolution, saying the proposed transgender policies do not align with the mission of RPS.

“I just feel like it’s very harmful to children,” Doerr said in an interview ahead of the meeting. “To enact these harmful policies that jeopardize the health and safety of our students is cruel.”

In September, Youngkin introduced the policies, which completely pivot from the last administration’s stance on transgender students.

The guidelines in Youngkin’s policies are as follows:

Students must only use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with the sex assigned to them

at birth.

If a student wants to participate in a sport or other extracurricular activities, they must, again,

only participate in teams that align with the sex assigned at birth.

The legal name and sex of a student can't be changed "even upon the written instruction of a parent

or eligible student” without an official legal document or court order.

And teachers and other school officials can only refer to a student by their pronouns associated

with their sex at birth.

Doerr argued the policies could be harmful to Richmond students.

“If you are a trans student, that can be extremely harmful to require you to use a pronoun that is not who you are,” she said. “I think it’s important to show the trans community that we are behind them [and] we are not going to accept these regressive and backward policies … We will support all students regardless of their gender identity.”

8News reached out to the Governor’s office for a statement. A spokesperson replied saying, “Children belong to families, not bureaucrats and school board members. Virginians spoke clearly last year and they continue to say that parents matter.”

They continued, “Parents deserve to be involved in all critical discussions about their children. Schoolboards should bring them into the conversation, not cut them out of it.”

With a “yes” vote, Richmond would be joining Alexandria Schools in their pushback against the policies.

