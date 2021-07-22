Richmond schools to require masks for upcoming school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools announced Wednesday that all students and staff will be required to wear a mask in schools next year. This announcement came just hours after the state released new guidance for schools, putting the power in their hands of local school districts.

“We will be maintaining our 100% mask-wearing policy for all students, staff, and visitors,” Jason Kamras said in a letter to families. “We feel this is the safest course of action, particularly with the surging Delta variant.”

The letter went on to encourage everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated.

8News reached out to Henrico and Chesterfield County Schools. Both districts say they are currently reviewing the new guidance and monitoring the data.