RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a draft plan to address climate change for residents to weigh in on as the city aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 and have net-zero emissions by 2050.

The city’s draft Climate Equity Action Plan 2030 lays out 49 strategies that will be implemented to meet the goals. The plan, introduced Tuesday by Stoney, calls for the transition to “climate neutral buildings and energy sources,” clean and equitable mobility systems, sustainable waste reduction methods and more.

“This draft plan is the city’s first roadmap to addressing the impacts of climate change, spearheaded by our Office of Sustainability,” Stoney said at press conference Tuesday.

The draft was made public Tuesday after two years of planning and engagement from over 5,700 residents, community advocates, technical experts and city stakeholders, Richmond’s Sustainability Manager Alicia Zatcoff said Tuesday.

The draft plan has 49 different strategies across five pathways: buildings and energy, community, environment, transportation and mobility and waste reduction and recovery.

“And those 49 strategies are set to reduce citywide greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030 and help our community adapt to our local climate impacts. The next steps of RVAgreen2050 begin today with the community’s participation around the draft plan.”

City residents have until June 19 to share their input on the draft plan. You can find a survey in English and Spanish online.

