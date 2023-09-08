RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some local non-profits have now released data collected on the homeless population in the city of Richmond. They say their goal is to get more people off the street and into housing.

The biannual point-in-time (PIT) count, conducted by Homeward on behalf of the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care, hopes to collect data that could drive positive change among the unhoused in Virginia.

Results from the July 2023 PIT count reveal that 486 people in the Richmond region are homeless. That’s up 8.7% compared to last year’s July PIT count.

According to the report, the number of unsheltered folks, or those staying outdoors, in cars and other places not meant for habitation, is currently 181.

“It’s been higher since the pandemic and so people who are living outdoors is a real focus of ours,” said Kelly Horne, the executive director of Homeward.

This week, Richmond City Council members heard a presentation about potential options for more year-round shelters.

The first plan is to convert the former Richmond Hostel on Second Street into a shelter, which could hold about 50 families, by December. The City has negotiated an option to purchase the facility if it goes on the market, but the hostel building’s current monthly lease is $15,000.

In May 2024, city leaders hope to open a single men’s shelter on Chamberlayne Parkway. It would have space for 50 people. Though the plans haven’t been signed off on, the new facilities would increase the city’s total available shelter beds from 209 to 321.

Horne said she’s excited about potential plans for more shelter beds. However, he also emphasized his belief that affordable housing is the true solution to getting people off the streets.

“We are really grateful for this investment and mindful that there continues to be a need to expand housing for everyone in the community,” she said.

City council members will have to approve upcoming requests for both shelter sites, including operating contracts and lease agreements.