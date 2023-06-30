RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after it says it has received an influx of scam cold calls in the last few days.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office has been getting calls from scammers claiming to be Richmond Sheriff’s deputies. The callers tell potential victims that they missed jury duty and need to pay in order to avoid being arrested, typically targeting women and elderly people.

The Richmond Sheriff’s Office will not ask for any type of payment over the phone or in person. Anyone who receives a call like the one described should not provide any personal information and instead report the call to the police.