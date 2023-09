RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting occurred Saturday night, leaving one man injured, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police said officers responded to 1600 block of Glenfield Ave. in the Hillside Court neighborhood in Richmond around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Upon arrival, police said a man was found with non-life threatening injuries, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.