RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No one was hurt when a shopping center in Richmond’s Southside was evacuated after a fire.

Richmond fire crews tell 8News the fire started in a deep fryer of a restaurant on Belt Boulevard across from Southside Plaza. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof of the shopping center to help ventilate the smoke.

All the surrounding businesses were evacuated. No one was hurt in the fire.

