Richmond shower glass company now installing shields to protect workers, customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of a shower glass company in the Richmond area is expanding his business to install protective glass shields for stores, banks and health facilities.

Jeff Bruce told 8News he saw a need to help out during this uncertain time. As more people are becoming conscious of potentially spreading disease, he says the new business may last longer than the pandemic itself.

After five years of running West End shower glass, Jeff Bruce is going live with SafeGuard Shields, dubbed ‘defense against airborne pathogens.’

“Things changed dramatically two months ago,” Bruce said. “With the backing of a large manufacturer that I use for my shower glass business, we’ve hit the street running.”

Bruce says he’s keeping his two installation employees on the payroll to put the new product in place—geared for groceries, retail, doctor’s offices, hotels and even banks; anywhere there’s a face to face.

“The shields are also designed so that you can slide product and paperwork underneath them,” Bruce said.

Though the business has just started, he says there’s already some interest.

“I am really surprised and excited about the level of interest that we have had from the healthcare community, for one, and the greater Richmond area,” Bruce said.

In what seems like a modern era of social distancing, Bruce said for “a barrier or shield, they’re probably going to be here for the long-haul.”

Depending on the size and specifications, Bruce says shields could run anywhere from 200 to 500 dollars. Turn around time from order to installation is around one to two weeks.

