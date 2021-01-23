Richmond small businesses can pick up more PPE supply kits next week

The City of Richmond has invested $250,000 in the small business community. (Photo: City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond distributed 500 PPE supply kits within the past two weeks. The city just announced, they will be distrusting an additional 100 PPE supply kits to small businesses next week.

The distribution will take place on January 26, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The city asks businesses to register beforehand in order to ensure they receive a kit.

The PPE kit contains bottles of spray disinfectant, a gallon jug of disinfectant, a disinfectant wipe dispenser, 1,800 disinfectant wipes, a gallon jug of hand wash, two-gallon jugs of hand sanitizer, two boxes of nitrile gloves and 100 masks.

Any small business within Richmond city limits is eligible for a kit. In order to verify this, officials ask that you bring a copy of your business license, receipt of an application for a business license, utility bill statement, tax payment, or other documentation showing your business is located in the city at pickup.

Pickup is located at the 5th Street entrance to the Convention Center.

For more information, visit RVAStrong.