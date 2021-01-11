Richmond small businesses can pick up PPE supply kits this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is distributing 500 PPE supply kits to small businesses.
The city will hold two events this week Monday, January 11 and Thursday, January 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
The PPE kit contains three bottles of spray disinfectant, a gallon jug of disinfectant, a disinfectant wipe dispenser, 1,800 disinfectant wipes, a gallon jug of hand wash, two gallon jugs of hand sanitizer, two boxes of nitrile gloves and 100 masks.
Any small business within Richmond city limits is eligible for a kit. To verify this, city officials ask that you bring a copy of your business license, receipt of an application for a business license, utility bill statement, tax payment, or other documentation showing your business is located in the city at pickup.
The city said it’s best to register ahead of pick up. Those who fail to register are not guaranteed a supply kit.
Pickup is located at the 5th Street entrance to the Convention Center.
For more information, visit RVAStrong.
