Richmond soccer fans inspired by U.S. team’s triumph

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The United States beat England 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup semifinal on Tuesday night.

Fans in Richmond cheered the team on as they took on our friends from across the pond in France.

8News reporter Julius Kizzee spoke with fans who said the woman on TV are inspiring the next generation.

“They really give it their all to play for our country,” 13-year-old Olivia Newton said. “It really inspires me to play hard for my team as well.”

Hours before the game Newton was on the field practicing.

“It’s really fun. The teammates I have are really nice. The coach really inspires me. It’s like the team is my family,” Newton said.

Fans like Olivia were hoping to see a big win Tuesday. But the players on the National team have already won the hearts of the next generation.

“They’re always giving it their all,” Newton said. “No matter if they’re not thinking they play the best, they are always playing to get better.”

The Richmond Kickers had their own watch party to watch what they say is becoming the most important sport to the younger generation.

“When you look at the sports landscape, soccer is becoming more and more important for youth players,” Richmond Kicker Scott Thomsen said.

Excited fans in the area turned to local bars to watch the women play.

“For the love of the game, be able to connect with your family and the community,” Perry Richards said. “Bring us all together as one Richmond.”

The United States will face the winner of Netherlands and Sweden in the final Sunday at 11 a.m.