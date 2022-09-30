RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian may have been downgraded to a “Post-tropical Cyclone,” but that hasn’t meant Richmonders aren’t still weathering a serious storm.

8News spoke with some Richmonders who said they weren’t going to let the weather affect their plans for the weekend.

“We were fine,” one resident said. “We’re just a little soggy, but no problem.”

Others emphasized the importance of safety during stormy conditions.

“Honestly, just take your time and drive slow it’s not it’s not a race,” another resident said. “It’s not a marathon. You know, your destination is going to be there. And when you get there, just take your time because, you know, this weather is a thing.”

Some 90,000 customers are currently without power across Virginia due to the severe weather in certain areas.

Ian is currently traveling north, creating conditions for wind and rain on its borders such as what is being felt in Richmond.

Tomorrow, the current downpour is expected to turn into a light drizzle. Stay with 8News for all your local weather updates.