RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother and her son have been identified by police as the victim and shooter in an apparent murder-suicide that occurred this past weekend.

Officers were called to the Richdale Road home just before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as Kathy Brashier, 68, unresponsive. Brashier, who had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department said officers found a second person, Brashier’s son, 49-year-old Lee Blair, of Richmond, also unresponsive in the home. Police said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog was also found shot in the home and was picked up by Richmond Animal Care and Control to be treated.

Kathy Brashier, 68, was shot and killed by her son on Saturday, Jan. 14, police say. A dog, Luca, was also shot and taken by Richmond Animal Care and Control for treatment (Photo: Chrystal Miller/ Richmond Animal Care and Control)

Police say detectives are not looking for suspects in the incident. Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246.