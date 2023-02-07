RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Dog Jog and 5K Run, a yearly canine-focused day of fun and activities at the Richmond SPCA, is back for the 21st year.

On Saturday, March, 25, dogs (and their humans) from all walks of life are invited to take part in the annual event at the humane center on Hermitage Road. This year’s offerings include a chip-timed 5K, a one-mile Dog Jog and a free half-mile race for children — the Little Paws Fun Run.

The 5K and Dog Jog are both currently priced at $35 per ticket, but ticket prices are set to go up to $45 after March 1. The SPCA said the first 1,000 people to register for a race will receive a T-shirt — designed by local tattoo artist Jelena N. — a medal and other items in a goodie bag filled with swag from event sponsors.

After the races, event-goers are invited to a free block party with live music, food trucks, and outdoor marketplace and adult beverages for purchase.

Event Schedule