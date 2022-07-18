RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $1,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone who can return a kitten safely to the Richmond SPCA after she was stolen Friday around 5 p.m.

The cat is microchipped and spayed. Richmond Police and the local SPCA are asking members of the community to share the kitten’s image and to keep an eye out.

(Courtesy of Richmond SPCA)

“We very much want to get her back in our care.” Richmond SPCA CEO Tamsen Kingry said.

Kingry said someone reached into the kitten’s caged habitat in the shelter’s lobby, grabbed the cat, and took off undetected.

Daenerys — the two-month-old kitten — suffers from a number of health complications. She’s underweight, which means she could be lacking crucial nutrients for survival. She’s also finishing off medication curing a parasite. 8News spoke with one of Daenerys’s veterinarians David Molinas about her condition and why it’s so important she’s returned to professional care.

“The parasite could come back could mate and reproduce; come back in a worse way,” Molinas said.

The veterinarian said that experts are needed to track and monitor Daenerys’s recovery process — something that can’t be done if she’s in improper hands.

In addition to her health conditions, Danerys could be at an increased risk of traumatic stress after being stolen and therefore displaced once again.

“To be acclimated, to be doing well, and then to have such a sudden change once again, another major stressor on her body,” Molinas said.

The Richmond SPCA encourages the public to continue circulating Daenerys’s image and to look out for the kitten. The organization also urges anyone with any information to contact the shelter by emailing contact@richmondspca.org or to reach out to the Richmond Police Department, as this is an ongoing criminal investigation.