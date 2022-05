RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond SPCA is bringing back the chance to rappel down Dominion Energy’s downtown corporate headquarters.

The building is 20 stories high and those brave enough to take on the challenge will need to raise $1,000 for animals in need.

All net proceeds raised from ‘Over The Edge’ benefit the lifesaving programs and services provided by the Richmond SPCA.

The event takes place September 23 and 24, and you can sign up for it here.