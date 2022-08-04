RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA is holding a one-day training program to help the community better understand Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return practices geared to help manage cat populations.

The SPCA said experienced volunteers will lead the course, which takes place Sunday, August 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at none other than the Richmond SPCA itself, located at 2519 Hermitage Road.

Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return practices involve volunteers trapping cats in humane traps, and then transporting them to a veterinary hospital to be sterilized and vaccinated against rabies before they are returned to the location where they were trapped.

“This work improves the lives of free-roaming, unowned cats by preventing reproduction and addresses public health through vaccination,” the Richmond SPCA said online.

Sunday’s training course is free, but registration is required and can be completed on the Richmond SPCA’s website.

Learn more about the Richmond SPCA’s TNVR program here.