Richmond SPCA in need of cat food

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local animal shelter is running out of cat food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Richmond SPCA is asking for donations of wet and canned cat food. Due to the pandemic, they are not excepting in-person donations, but those looking to help can shop online.

The animal shelter has set up an Amazon wish list. You can also purchase cat food on Chewy and send it directly to the center at 2519 Hermitage Rd, Richmond, Virginia 23220.

