RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA has offered a variety of resources to assist pet owners in need through ‘Project Safety Net.’

The Richmond SPCA, a nonprofit, no-kill organization that advocates and cares for animals, offers the following resources for pet owners that need assistance in caring for their pets.

A free pet pantry — which provides dog or cat food via pick up for pet owners experiencing financial hardship — may be accessed by calling 804-521-1306.

For pet owners wishing to seek help about their pet’s behavioral issues, a free behavior helpline is available with expert trainers, which can be reached by calling 804-643-7722, or by visiting Richmond SPCA’s website.

Additionally, pet owners experiencing homelessness, hospitalization, or other short-term housing insecurity may be eligible for free temporary boarding for their pet, the Richmond SPCA said. Pet owners can call 804-521-1306 for this resource.

Pet owners who wish to rehome their pet without having their pet enter an animal shelter can access information about free rehoming at Richmond SPCA’s website.

Additional counseling is also available to help pet owners make informed decisions regarding their pets, which can be accessed by calling 804-521-1306.

Anyone looking for more information can visit the Richmond SPCA website.