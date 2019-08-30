1  of  2
Richmond SPCA rescuing 45 pets from Hurricane Dorian’s path

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond SPCA says they plan to rescue dozens of cats and dogs from Hurricane Dorian’s path.

Richmond SPCA is partnering with Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida and Florida Urgent Rescue Inc. (FUR), to bring 45 pets to Virginia in response to Hurricane Dorian.

Many of the pets were homeless and awaiting adoption in Florida shelters.

“By transporting pets who are already homeless and awaiting adoption in Florida shelters, we prepare those shelters to better respond to their community’s needs following the storm when pets may be displaced,” the Richmond SPCA post read.

Richmond SPCA adds that animals in en route to the city may be in need of medical attention and are seeking donations. Click here if you wish to donate.

