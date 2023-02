RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA is asking for help as they are critically low on dog food.

The SPCA Pet Pantry relies entirely on donations to give to struggling families so they can keep their pets while going through difficult times. However, they are currently in very low supply.

The SPCA will accept any dry dog food as long as the containers have not been opened.

Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Road.