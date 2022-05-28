RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In order to make space, a local animal shelter is temporarily waiving adoption fees for many of its dogs.

From Tuesday, May 31 to Thursday, June 2, the Richmond Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be waiving adoption fees for all dogs older than six months.

This is intended to make space at the non-profit’s facility for animals from municipal shelters in the region to come to Richmond for veterinary care and rehabilitation.

Richmond SPCA is located at 2519 Hermitage Road.