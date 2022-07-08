The Richmond SPCA is requesting cardboard boxes that can be used as litter boxes for kittens and cats (Photos: Richmond SPCA).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA are asking the public to donate cardboard boxes to be used as litter boxes for their cats and kittens.

The SPCA said they are in need of shallow cardboard box lids, carrier trays or any type of shallow cardboard box that can function as disposable litter pans.

If you have any, the SPCA asks you drop them off at their human center located at 2519 Hermitage Rd.

The SPCA’s updated wish list has all of the supplies their animals need, including items that you can buy online and have shipped directly to their shelter.