RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hop on a bus with Discover Richmond for a tour of the best Halloween lights around the city Halloween weekend.

Rides on the climate-controlled “spooky bus” will be available for pick-up and drop-off anywhere within the city limits. Rides will accommodate 14 people and last for two hours.

The bus allows alcohol, but guests cannot bring glass containers or liquor. Guests can also bring their own snacks and can play their own music by plugging into the bus’s audio system.

The rides start at $250 for two hours and are offered on Oct. 28, 29 and 30.

Booking information can be found online here.