Richmond Starbucks vandalized overnight, RPD says it’s “possibly protest-related”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Starbucks in the City of Richmond was vandalized shortly after protesters dispersed from the Robert E. Lee monument.

The Starbucks at the corner of North Robinson Street and Stuart Avenue was vandalized overnight along with other businesses in The Fan area.

When an 8News crew arrived on the scene the window of the Starbucks was shattered and glass was covering the sidewalk. There was also a burn mark on the wooden floor.

Richmond police said just before midnight they received a report of glass breaking and an explosion at the Starbucks.

Richmond Starbucks window smashed overnight. (Photo: 8News)

When police arrived on the scene they concluded that someone had thrown a brick through the window and threw a lit flare inside.

Authorities said this happened shortly after protesters began marching away from the Lee monument — the Starbucks is just over a half-mile away.

Richmond Police provided this timeline of events:

5:38 p.m. – Reminder about Robert E. Lee Monument grounds closing at sunset posted on social media 8:35 p.m. – Sunset in Richmond, VA; approximately 300 protesters remain on Lee Monument grounds 10:50 p.m. – Police arrive at Lee Monument; protesters form “shield wall” 11:06 p.m. – Police make trespassing announcement via bullhorn 11:25 p.m. – Police approach protesters to enforce trespassing violations; protesters move into the roadway off of the Lee Monument grounds 11:28 p.m. – Unlawful Assembly declared when the crowd throws rocks at police; upon declaration, majority of protesters disperse and one arrested for Unlawful Assembly (Class 1 misdemeanor) 11:35 p.m. – 1:35 a.m. – Protesters march throughout the City, ending at Monroe Park; during march, protesters break windows at Whole Foods on W Broad St and vandalize Maury Monument; windows of Starbucks store on N Robinson St broken out and flare thrown inside (possibly protest-related) 1:37 a.m. – Protesters spray paint VCU security cameras 2:00 – 3:00 a.m. – Approximately 150 protesters continue marching through the Fan District; protesters break windows at District 5 restaurant 3:15 a.m. – Multiple arrests on N Allen St: first for Interfering with an Aircraft à pointed laser (Class 6 felony); second for Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer à struck in face with shield (Class 6 felony); third for Obstructing Justice (Class 1 misdemeanor) 3:55 a.m. – Most protesters disband

8News checked with police who said they could not confirm that protesters were behind this incident. Protesters have also said their march didn’t go by the Starbucks.

The incident is under investigation. The Starbucks will open at regular hours on Thursday.