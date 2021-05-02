Richmond street sign dedicated to honor the life and legacy of gospel legend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council honored gospel legend Larry Bland — who passed away late last year after battling cancer.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, city councilmembers and residents of RVA came together on what would have been Bland’s 68th birthday to dedicate a street sign to honor the life and legacy of the gospel legend.

“Because y’all know, not only did he serve God, he also served this great city as well,” Stoney said. “Not just with his talent but as a man who went to work every day trying to help others.”

Larry Bland was a gospel choir director who was renowned throughout Richmond for his work with The Volunteer Choir.

Richmond dedicates street sign to gospel legend Larry Bland. (Photo by 8News)

The honorary sign is located at the corner of Idlewood Avenue and Randolph Street.

