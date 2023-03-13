RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond middle school student has been charged after being found with a gun at school Monday, police say.

The Richmond Police Department has confirmed officers were called to Boushall Middle School at 12:13 p.m. Monday, March 13 for the report of a gun on school grounds. Upon arrival, officers received word from Richmond Public Schools security that an unloaded gun had been found in the possession of a juvenile boy.

Officers recovered the gun, arrested the student and charged him with possessing a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

This incident comes just days after two separate shootings involving four RPS students late Friday night. In one of the incidents, a 13-year-old boy was killed.

Saturday morning, Mayor Levar Stoney sent out a statement begging for parents to take more precautions and lock up their firearms.

“As I have said before, we have too many damn guns in this community,” Stoney said. “Guns that are too easily accessible by our children and result in tragedies, like what occurred last night. If you own a gun, I am begging you, lock it up so that we can prevent unnecessary loss that will be felt for a lifetime.”