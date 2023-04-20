RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Wednesday, Richmond Public Schools broke ground on a new broadband network for the school division. School board members, local elected officials, and a telecommunications company WanRACK are working together to bring better internet connection to the division and the community.

After WanRACK lays the fiber connection between the division and the community to the broadband services, this will provide stable internet connections to not only the northside students but thousands of children residing in the southside of the city both at school and home.

“The reality is this, the type of achievement we can get inside the classroom in every school in this district, not just on the northside, but every school in the southside. Being able to connect is important to how our young people succeed,” said Richmond City Council President Mike Jones.

To read more about broadband services, click BELOW: