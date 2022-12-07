RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of around 60 Richmond students took part in a holiday shopping spree in which they took home new shoes, clothes and toys.

Tuesday evening’s shopping spree was part of an annual unwrapping holiday wishes event where former VCU students and local partners come together to make the holiday season a bit better for each child in the Richmond area.

While the Richmond students shopped for themselves, they also helped support patients at the VCU Children’s Hospital by scoring toys for them too.

(Photo: Rolynn Wilson) (Photo: Rolynn Wilson)

Ryan May with United Healthcare worked hand-in-hand with a number of the students to help them pick out items for hospitalized children in need.

Councilmember Cynthia Newbille attended the event for the third year in a row. She said, as a VCU alum, it’s special for her to see the community come together to support young people.

“How many times, as a youngster, did you get to go out with someone to any store who says ‘you have $125 you can spend on you — $25 you can spend on a gift for a child in a children’s hospital and that you get to pick it out yourself?” Newbille said. “So yes, I will pick for me, but I’m also thoughtful that there are other children who are in less fortunate circumstances or just cannot be here. And to have them know, somebody is thinking about them as well.”

Organizers told 8News that they plan to invite even more students throughout the Commonwealth in the future.