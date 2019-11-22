Richmond students tour Virginia state plane

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools students got to tour Virginia’s official state plane Friday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School students toured the State Department of Aviation.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D, Virginia) was also there for the tour and said these types of field trips provide valuable experience for students.

“It’s really important for our young people to get to actually experience what their future can look like and so this was a special opportunity,” Fairfax said. “They got to get into the airplanes to know what it feels like potentially to be a pilot and aviator and you never know what kind of dreams that will spark in a young person.”

Students on the trip called the experience a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D, Virginia) also made an appearance and met with students after landing in the state plane at the department.

