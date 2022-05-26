RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The popular weekly Richmond summer music night Friday Cheers has been postponed for Friday, May 27.

The event sent out the release, stating “RVA Music Night is postponed due to severe weather conditions.” The weather forecast is calling for potential thunderstorms with damaging winds to develop Friday in Central Virginia.

“For the safety of our patrons, artists, and staff we must unfortunately postpone Friday Cheers on May 27, RVA Music Night, with Matthew E. White, Benét, and The Last Real Circus. We are working to reschedule the local bands to play later in the summer and will keep you informed as to the new date,” the release stated.

Friday Cheers ticket holders’ tickets for the postponed event will be valid for the rescheduled event, or ticket holders can contact Tickets-to-Buy for face value within 14 business days.

The next scheduled Friday Cheers event will be Friday, June 3 at Browns Island. Tickets will be $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Children 10 years old and younger are free. You can see the full Friday Cheers Lineup online.