RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As students head back to class in Richmond, staffing shortages and security are top of mind for Jason Kamras, Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools (RPS).

During an interview Wednesday, Kamras outlined his plans to address both issues.

“I want folks to know our schools are safe,” Kamras said. “I say that as superintendent and as an RPS parent myself… and we prioritize this every single day.”

This comes after a 2022-2023 school year that was plagued by several violent situations. Among them were the deadly Huguenot High School graduation shooting that claimed the life of Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, in addition to a double shooting outside the former George Wythe High School that left student Victor Sandoval in critical condition, as well as a deadly shooting after a fight outside Westover Hills Elementary.

Kamras acknowledged the concern and emphasized the newly-created security plan.

“We have done a lot and we are continuing to do a lot,” Kamras said. “Yes, we passed a 15-point security plan that covers all kinds of new things like new protocols and new infrastructure.”

The security plan includes proposals for additional mental health workers in schools, upped security technology, including digital radios and wands, as well as a dashboard to increase transparency about violence in schools.

It also includes a pilot program to ban students’ use of cellphones in the classroom.

“We know that sometimes they can be a source of unwanted drama at school, and so we’re trying to curb that as well,” Kamras added.

The pilot will begin during the second semester, and will include the following schools:

Dogwood Middle School

John Marshall High School

Martin Luther King Middle School

Open High School

River City Middle School

In addition to the issue of safety, the superintendent addressed a staffing shortage impacting schools this year. Currently, RPS has 115 teacher vacancies division-wide; however, Kamras made it clear that the vacancies are being filled by long-term substitutes. Kamras said the goal is to get those substitute teachers licensed.

“We’re really trying to grow from within the RPS family to fill those last vacancies,” he said.

As for the ‘hard-to-fill’ schools, — including River City Middle with 14 vacancies and Richmond High School for the Arts with 1 vacancy — RPS is now offering an additional bonus.

“We are offering a host of bonuses for new teachers, including $4,000, but if you go to a hard to staff school, an additional $4,000 is on top of that. so we’re trying to shine a spotlight on those schools,” Kamras said. “These are schools that need great teachers. Nothing can be more rewarding than going where you are needed the most.”

For more information on the plan, click here.