RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond superintendent Jason Kamras issued a call to parents on Tuesday, asking them to pressure their representatives to support more state funding for local school divisions.

In the RPS Direct newsletter sent to Richmond Public Schools families on Feb. 14, Kamras shared contact information for legislators across the Richmond region and urged parents to call them and support higher state spending on education.

“Here’s the very short story: the Senate version of the budget is MUCH better for RPS and school divisions across the Commonwealth,” Kamras wrote.

Because the budget process is still ongoing, it’s not clear exactly how much more the Democrat-controlled senate intends to spend on education than the Republican House. But the senate has roundly rejected a proposal by Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin to slash the corporate tax rate.

That means the senate proposal will have around $524 million more to put towards education and other spending priorities.

The Youngkin administration has previously faced harsh criticism after an error by his Department of Education led to a $200 million shortfall in local education funding, leaving school divisions scrambling to adjust their budgets for the coming year.

Virginia consistently lags behind the rest of the country in state education spending. On average, states spend a little over $7,000 per student, while local funding amounts to about $6,800.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But in Virginia, localities bear a much larger portion of the burden, with the state contributing just over $5,400 per student and localities spending over $7,200. The state also lags in total education spending, ranking 30th in education funding and, according to left-leaning think tank the Commonwealth Institute, falling even further behind compared to other wealthy states.

Virginia contributes less to local education than West Virginia, Maryland or North Carolina, even though high levels of local funding ensure that per pupil spending is still higher than in West Virginia or North Carolina.

The reliance on local funding can also worsen inequality, as richer counties and cities can afford to fund their schools at a much higher rate than poor cities and counties.

Now, Kamras is calling on parents to advocate for more state support, sharing a list of local representatives and their contact info.

“Please deluge them with calls and emails advocating for the Senate’s budget,” he wrote.

You can locate your representatives using the General Assembly’s ‘Who’s My Legislator?‘ tool.