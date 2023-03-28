RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Jason Kamras has released a statement in the wake of a shooting at a private elementary school in Nashville that killed three nine-year-old students and three staff members.

The statement, which was sent to parents as part of the RPS Direct Newsletter, laments the number of shootings that have taken place in schools across the country over the last several decades and asks residents of the city to reach out to state legislators advocating for more funding to improve safety measures in Richmond schools.

“As I reflected earlier today on this latest school shooting, I thought back to the Columbine massacre in 1999 when I was in my third year of teaching. The inconceivable had happened and, as a nation, we promised our children it would never occur again. How tragically wrong we were. Truth be told, I have long since lost count of the number of school shootings since then. The Washington Post keeps a database of these grim statistics. As of today, there have been 376 school shootings since Columbine,” Kamras said in the statement.

The statement continued, “As politicians and pundits argue over this latest tragedy, educators and parents will once again be left to pick up the pieces and figure out how to protect our children in a country where guns are abundant and mental health supports are scarce.”

The statement went on to include the contact information of the Virginia House and Senate Budget Conferees, as well as a list of measures RPS is taking to keep students safe. These measures include metal detectors, passcard entry systems and video surveillance.

Metro Nashville Police initially received a report for an active shooter at the Covenant School, a private Christian school with about 200 students between preschool and sixth grade, at 10:13 a.m. on Monday, March 27.

Police went into the school on the first floor and heard gunfire coming from the second floor. The officers went up to where the gunfire was coming from and encountered the shooter, who was armed with two assault rifles and a handgun.

The officers then fatally shot the shooter, who had already killed five people. It was the 13th school shooting to take place so far in 2023.

Kamras’ full statement can be read here.