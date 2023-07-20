RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, July 18, The Virginia Department of Education released an 18-page document including guidelines for transgender students in Virginia public schools. The models officially went into effect the next day.

Richmond Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted one day after the announcement, stating that he is not in favor of adopting the new policies.

“At RPS, our motto is to Teach with Love. That means embracing and protecting our students for exactly who they are,” Kamras said. “So I will recommend to the Board that we maintain our current policies on transgender students and reject the state’s new model guidance.”

In October, the Richmond school board rejected Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policies as School Board Member Liz Doerr presented a resolution stating the guidelines don’t align with the missions of the district.

The Department of Education says all public school districts within the commonwealth will be required to adopt policies consistent with updated guidelines. 8News reached out to several local school districts to hear their plan of action for the changes, but as of this article’s posting, had only heard back from Henrico.

“Henrico Schools staff is currently reviewing the new VDOE model policy carefully to determine how the model aligns with existing HCPS policies, regulations and practices,” a spokesperson for Henrico County schools wrote in a statement.

