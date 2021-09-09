Richmond superintendent thanks bus drivers as district welcomes students back to the classroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s been 544 days since Richmond Public Schools opened its doors. Thursday morning, Superintendent Jason Kamras thanked bus drivers for their time behind the wheel.

“The very first person a child sees every day from RPS is their bus driver, and we know so many of them have great relationships with kids, and I just want to say ‘thank you,'” he told 8News.

The welcome is part of the district’s ‘Reopen with Love’ campaign.

Last year, bus drivers were an integral part of feeding RPS students, helping deliver more than four million meals.

In an effort to keep and hire more drivers, the district recently announced retention bonuses of up to $5,000. Kamras says as of Thursday morning, the district is still short about 12 drivers.