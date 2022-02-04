Richmond Schools Superintendent to propose bonuses for employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras announced in a district memo on Friday that he would be proposing bonuses for full-time and part-time employees.

If approved, all full-time employees would get $3,000 and part-time employees working at least 20 hours each week would get $1,500.

Kamras said he would be proposing the bonuses to the school board on Monday and the money would come from the district’s federal stimulus funds.

According to Kamras, the Virginia Department of Education will have to approve the bonuses but he is “cautiously optimistic” that it will work out.