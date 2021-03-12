Richmond swift water rescue team: conditions are ‘ripe’ for rescues on James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With the stretch of warm weather hitting the River City, you may be tempted to go out and enjoy it.

If you plan on heading out to the James River, though, you may want to think twice before taking a dip.

8News caught up with the Richmond swift water rescue team who says variables are ‘ripe’ for rescues right now.

“The biggest thing to remember right now, especially going into this weekend, is although it is nice out, the air temperature is beautiful, it’s shorts and T-shirt, this is not water you want to get into like it’s June or July,” Lieutenant Shaun Whiteley said.

While the air temperature may be warming up, the water temperature is still too cold to safely swim in.

Related coverage: Despite the warm forecast, Virginia’s waters are still dangerously cold

According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, water between 50 and 60 degrees can cause a total loss of breathing control. Anything below 40 is considered life-threatening.

“It doesn’t take long for somebody to start to become hypothermic,” Whiteley explained. “That’s one of the biggest things – the air temperature could be in the high 70’s this weekend, but the water temperature is in the 50’s. So, if you submerge a person in water and it’s covering 100 percent of their body – they’re going to release heat very quickly.”

On top of that, Whiteley adds the river has seen a significant level of high water crests this year which means water levels are high and could easily sweep someone away.

“Even though right now it looks less intimidating, we’re still at almost 7 feet so there’s a lot of water moving really quickly,” he said. “Not only the cold temperatures, but the amount of water moving down river is going to sweep someone down pretty quick.”

Whiteley adds if do you find yourself in a dangerous situation, the first thing to do is to call for help then lay on your back.

“Keep your feet up,” he said. “Lay on your back, and you want to float and try to swim towards shore always keeping your feet up and out of the water. One of the biggest hazards that we have is foot entrapments, so someone tries to stand up, their foot gets lodged underneath something and their body keeps going.”

Whiteley says heading into the weekend, the water will still be above five feet so if you plan on heading in, a life jacket is required.