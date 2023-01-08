RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Symphony is gearing up for a whole new set of performances for the 2022-23 season, including family-friendly events and some noteworthy performers.

The season’s core program, now called Symphony Series, will feature several internationally acclaimed female violinists, including Grammy award winning violinist Jennifer Koh, rising violin star María Dueña and 18-year-old Spanish prodigy María Dueñas.

There will also be several themed performances for the whole family to enjoy. Family concerts will be touring at local venues, including a MLK Day special concert on Sunday, Jan. 15, and in the springtime there will be a Star Wars film night double feature on May 6, which will include a Cantina Party.

For younger crowds, Hopkins-Eggleston Discovery Concerts will be returning to the Carpenter Theatre this season. These educational concerts are focused on teaching school groups about themed topics, like space or the animal kingdom.

A full calendar of performances between January and June is available now. For more information on performances, dates and times, visit Richmond Symphony online.

Subscription packages will be available to purchase and renew on Monday, Jan. 23, and include priority seating, discounts on tickets, and pre-sale for special concerts. Subscription information can also be found online.