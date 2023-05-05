RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Symphony will be partnering with the Black History Museum to hold a Big Tent concert at Abner Clay Park in Jackson Ward later this month.

The free outdoor performance will be conducted by Chia-Hsuan Lin and will feature music from Florence Price, Joseph Bologne and Adolphus Hailstork — a Virginia native.

A live painting demonstration will also take place during the concert, led by Richmond-born artist, Sone-Seeré Burrell and Richmond resident, David Marion.

The family –and pet — friendly concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. The event may be moved to Sunday, May 28, if weather is prohibitive on Saturday.

For more details on the event, visit the Richmond Symphony’s website.