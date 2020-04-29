Richmond Symphony hosts virtual marathon for musicians affected by COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Symphony hosted a ‘Music Marathon’ Saturday to raise money in support of musicians affected by COVID-19.
The virtual fundraiser and concert special streamed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The special featured performances by symphony musicians, staff, and participants in the youth program.
Organizers were hoping to raise $30,000 for musicians facing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus.
