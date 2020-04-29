Breaking News
Friday Cheers cancels 2020 season

Richmond Symphony hosts virtual marathon for musicians affected by COVID-19

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Symphony hosted a ‘Music Marathon’ Saturday to raise money in support of musicians affected by COVID-19.

The virtual fundraiser and concert special streamed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The special featured performances by symphony musicians, staff, and participants in the youth program.

Organizers were hoping to raise $30,000 for musicians facing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events